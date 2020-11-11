PPP to give GB right to rule, property, employment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah said that PPP relation with the people of Gilgit Baltistan go back three generations and we have already given Gilgit Baltistan a status of interim province in 2009, and how a prime minister who is interim himself can give this interim status of province to Gilgit Baltistan.

“Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has set the agenda of election in Gilgit Baltistan and we are contesting elections in Gilgit Baltistan to deliver the rights to people of Gilgit Baltistan. We will give Gilgit Baltistan the right to rule, right to property and right to employment,” she said while addressing a press conference at PPP media office Islamabad along with Palwasha Khan on Tuesday. Nafisa said the PDM was formed by the efforts and initiative of Chairman PPP and he will continue to play vital role for PDM.

Ms Palwasha Khan said the prime minister was not invited in all important meetings of parliamentary leaders due to his unstable mental health. “The security establishment also thinks that the sick prime minister may say some gibberish totally irrelevant to any stage and platform so he was not invited,” he said.

She said the PTI ministers are contaminating the GB atmosphere by using foul language. “These ministers have gone so low that they are bad mouthing even against women,” she said.

She said Jahangir Tareen has neither been arrested nor taken into custody by NAB on his return to the country. “This clearly shows NAB’s dual role for accountability under Imran Khan's rule.”

To a question, Dr Nafisa said the decision to attend the meeting of parliamentary party leaders chaired by the Speaker National Assembly will be taken up by the Pakistan Democratic Movement.