‘68.8% conviction ratio in white collar crimes best performance of NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the conviction ratio in white collar crimes is 68.8 percent which is the best performance of any anti-corruption institution.

“The NAB is utilising all available resources to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country by ensuring transparency, merit and upholding law without any discrimination,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said encouraging results of anti-corruption strategy are pouring in. He said the NAB had received double complaints as comparing to the year 2019. He said the NAB officers were fighting against corruption by considering it as their national duty. “NAB has fixed timeframe to promptly dispose of corruption cases,” he said.

The NAB chairman said the bureau has launched Combined Investigation Team to benefit collective wisdom of investigative officers. “This has not only improved the performance of NAB but also ensured nobody could influence the investigations,” he said, adding that this system has proved successful due to increase in standards of inquiry and investigation.

He said the NAB is role model for SAARC countries and the NAB is chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. He said Over 50,000 Character Building Societies have been set up in across country colleges, universities.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB had established prevention committees for removing anomalies and ensuring transparency, merit in federal and provincial departments after reviewing regulatory laws.

The NAB chairman has said that as many as 1,230 corruption references, having accumulated value of Rs943 billion, are under trial in different accountability courts. He said the NAB had established forensic laboratory having facilities of question documents and finger prints' analysis. “This lab has helped disposing of inquiries, investigations and improving performance,” he said.

He said chairman said Transparency International, PILDAT, MISHAL and International Economic Forum has lauded NAB’s efforts of eradicating corruption.

He said the NAB has signed agreement with China to oversee (CPEC) China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. “The NAB has devised grading system for reviewing the performance of its Headquarter and regional offices on six monthly and annual basis which has proved successful besides helping to improve performance,” he said.

He directed DGs to ensure in time disposing of complaint verifications, investigation mega corruption cases for concluding mega corruption cases.