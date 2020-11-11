Flats for KP labourers yet to be completed even after 10 years

PESHAWAR: The Workers Welfare Board’s four development projects including the construction of flats for labourers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not be completed after ten years.

Two projects of 2,200 flats for workers have been under way since 2010 and 2013. Surprisingly, the Workers Welfare Board office has been under construction since 2009. Delays in projects are likely to increase costs further. For the construction of all the projects, PC-1 was prepared at a cost of Rs 6,024 million, the contract of which was awarded to various contractors at a cost of Rs 6,442 million. These projects have so far cost Rs 5,312 million while additional funds of Rs 1,130 million are required.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, while accepting the delay in the projects, said the flats and other development projects for labourers have been pending for many years due to lack of funds. The province receives all the funds from the federation where the Workers Welfare Board provides funds to the Provincial Workers Welfare Funds for development projects but very little money is released every year for the four projects which has led to long delays in development projects. He said he had recently met Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari who and the Finance secretary had assured that Rs 400 million would be released soon for the completion of the flats. He said that as soon as the funds are available, the flats for the workers will be ready in three months.

“The provincial government had asked for a budget of Rs 7 billion for the Workers Welfare Board this year but the board has approved Rs 6.5 billion. However, not a single penny has been released yet due to which the organization is facing financial difficulties”, the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced providing affordable housing to the poor so the workers will get flats soon.

According to official records, approval was given in 2010 for the construction of 1,200 flats for labourers in Regi Lalma, Peshawar. The cost of PC-1 was estimated at Rs 2,817 million but the contract was awarded at Rs 3,236 million. The construction work started in 2011, which is still going on. According to records, 93 per cent of the project has been completed while 89 per cent of the cost has been incurred. However, seven per cent of the work of the project is yet to be completed.

It was decided in 2013 to build one thousand more flats for the workers in Regi Lalma. The PC-1 was estimated at Rs 227 million and the contract was awarded at Rs 2,321 million. During the last seven years, Rs 1,793 million have been spent, which is 77pc of the project cost but so far 92pc of the development work has been completed and 8pc work is still left.

The Workers Welfare Board had decided to set up its office at Hayatabad, Peshawar, in 2008 for which PC-1 worth Rs 557 million was prepared but the project was awarded at a cost of Rs 530 million. The construction of the office has been going on since 2009 and Rs 499 million have already been spent on the project, which is 90pc of the total estimate but there is still 3pc work left. So 97pc work of the office has been completed in eleven years so far.

Similarly, the Workers Welfare Board is constructing the Working Folks Grammar School in Bannu from 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 219 million. However, the project was awarded for Rs 252 million on which only 60 per cent work has been completed and 52 per cent funds have been spent. It's been three years since the construction started, but still 40 per cent of the work remains to be done.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board is a statutory body established under Section 11-A of the Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance 1971, functioning under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Islamabad. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board is responsible for the provision of housing, education, health and other welfare facilities to workers and their families. After the 18th Amendment, the institution was handed over to the province but the decision could not be implemented due to concerns of KP and Balochistan.