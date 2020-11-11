Death toll in accident jumps to five

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The death toll in the rickshaw accident jumped to five as the body of a four-year old boy was recovered from a canal. It may be mentioned here that four women were killed when a three-wheeler fell into a canal. They were going to attend a wedding ceremony. About 10 people, including women and children were traveling in the rickshaw. Four women had drowned, whose bodies were retrieved after efforts while the rest of the people, including the driver of the rickshaw, had been rescued. The body of boy identified as Tayyab was pulled out from the water today.