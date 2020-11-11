Jirga meets to settle Mohmand-Bajaur boundary dispute

GHALLANAI: The Khyber Jirga headed by former lawmaker Shahjee Gul Afridi resumed its efforts for the settlement of boundary dispute between the Mohmand and Bajaur districts on Tuesday.

The jirga asked both the tribes from Mohmand and Bajaur districts to bring forth the proofs supporting their claims over the disputed land located on the boundary.

The jirga members, including Abdul Wahid, Malik Faizullah Jan, Malik Naseer Ahmad, Haji Yousaf, Muhammad Irfan, Malik Barkat Khan, Malik Naseeb Khan met the elders from Mohmand and discussed issues pertaining to the land dispute.

Shahjee Gul Afridi did not attend the jirga due to his illness. Later, the jirga members met Mohmand Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Habib and apprised him of the progress made so far towards the settlement of the dispute. The jirga would meet again in Mohmand district on November 15.