QWP flays govt for ignoring southern districts

KOHAT: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken no step for the development of the southern districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a press conference here, he said the people were fed up with the PTI government due to its indifferent attitude. “The PTI rulers are using lame excuses to hide their incompetence,” he remarked. On the occasion, Pakistan People’s Party leader Mahmoodul Aslam Advocate announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

Sikandar Sherpao said that in the previous tenure the PTI rulers would say that they did not have power at the centre and were facing difficulty in getting funds.

“Now the PTI is in power in the province as well as in the centre, but even then it could not launch uplift schemes for the uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped areas in the southern belt,” he maintained.

The QWP leader said though the southern districts were rich in natural resources, including gas and oil, these areas had lagged behind in terms of development. Sikandar Sherpao said the country was going through the worst kind of economic meltdown due to the wrong policies of the rulers. He said the PTI government lacked the ability to revive the economy.