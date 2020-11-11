No hurdle to PDM rally, says minister

Provincial Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said the government would not create any hurdle to the opposition to stage a rally in the provincial capital on November 22.

Through a communique, he said that holding large rallies was not the measurement of the public support. No obstruction would be put in place for Peshawar rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Shaukat Yousafzai added. Reacting to the statements of the opposition leaders, the minister said that the attitude of the opposition was not responsible.

He added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had developed phobia about Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The candidates of PPP and PML-N will face defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections,” he added. He said that Bilawal Bhutto is too young to understand the intricacies of politics.

1,000 shops sealed, govt officials fined for flouting corona SOPs

The administration sealed more than 1000 shops and fined officials at the Civil Secretariat for not wearing facemasks. A press release issued by the office of the deputy commissioner said that officials sealed 800 shops in Nauthia bazaar for violation of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

The officials also fined government employees at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The press release did not mention whether those fined included senior officials or were junior employees. The administration also sealed commercial centres in Peshawar city, Hayatabad, University Road, Warsak Road and Ring Road.

Around 200 shops in Karkhano market and two bus stands on the Grand Trunk Road were also sealed for violation. The general public and traders were not ensuring proper safety measures against Covid-19 which is fast spreading during the second wave.