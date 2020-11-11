IGFC says peace restored after sacrifices

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC) Major General Umer Bashir has said that the security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He was speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 25th Bat Baba Football Tournament which was held at Jandola sub-division. The tournament was arranged by FC in collaboration with the Bhittani tribe. More than 50 teams from all over Pakistan participated in the 35-day long tournament. Eleven Star Bannu lifted the trophy by beating Aatish Football Club Tank in a one-sider by 3-0. The IGFC awarded a trophy, a motorbike and Rs1 lakh to the winning team while the runner-up team got Rs50,000 and a trophy. He thanked tribal elders for supporting the event and appreciated the youngsters, who came from different cities to make this tournament a success. Thousands of spectators of all ages from the surrounding areas witnessed every match of the tournament and supported their favourite teams. Foolproof security was provided during every match. A fully equipped ambulance was placed throughout the tournament to handle any untoward incident. Local elders thanked the FC for this successful event. The local youth also welcomed the initiative.