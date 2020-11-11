Early start of sugarcane crushing in Punjab: Will it result in lower sugar production?

ISLAMABAD: As Punjab’s sugar mills begin sugarcane crushing as notified by the provincial government, there are serious concerns that the production of the commodity would be considerably lower due to the relatively low recovery of sucrose content due to the early start of crushing.

Experts who talked to The News said that the start of crushing has been ordered at least two weeks before it should have taken place.

They said that due to the relatively higher temperatures this November, the recovery of sucrose in the sugar cane was low.

They said that sugarcane matures in the cold weather but this time, possibly due to climate change, the weather has not been so cold in November, which has resulted in reduced sucrose content in the sugarcane crop.

The experts said that the sugar production naturally goes up if the quantity of sucrose is greater than generally expected.

They said that the farmers were least concerned about the sucrose content and are more bothered about recovering the price of sugarcane they have sold to the mills.

They estimate that sugar production may face a decrease of three to four hundred thousand tons because of the low sucrose content. They suggest that the expected shortfall in sugar production could be taken care of if the crushing season was delayed for some two weeks when the weather would become cold, enhancing the sucrose substance.

According to the experts, the mills as a result will produce sugar at higher cost owing to the lower sucrose content recovery, which would make it unviable for them. It will also affect the mills’ efficiency. Interestingly, they said, the sugarcane crop was larger this year compared to the past.

Sugarcane is usually cultivated twice in a year – in February and September. The cultivation in February contributes almost 80pc to the overall production while the rest is shared by the September crop.

An official said that the basic objective of starting crushing from Nov 10 was to get more sugar so that any shortage did not hit the common man.

The Punjab cane commissioner, following the Lahore High Court (LHC) order of staying the notification of the provincial food department regarding the start of sugarcane crushing by November 10 and 15 for South and Central regions respectively, has said that the majority of sugar mills will not go with the mill, which challenged the order in the LHC. He said they are beginning crushing on Nov 10 and two major groups have assured the government of an early crushing season.

Even the petitioning mill later said that they have already decided to follow the government’s notification of early crushing. “The objective behind approaching the LHC was to sensitize the government that no industry could operate with such coercive measures introduced through amendments to the law through ordinances. We had already conveyed and assured the government that the industry does not want to embarrass it. We want to cooperate with the government and request the withdrawal of measures taken through ordinances.”

The industry officials said that even after the LHC stay order, crushing would start within the dates notified by the government. They said early crushing was a positive gesture given by the industry. The sugar mills are bound to operate as keeping the mills closed is not financially viable.