PKM hails govt action against illegal buying of sugarcane

LAHORE: Pakistan Kisan Movement (PKM) expressed concern over what it called buying of sugarcane by middlemen from farmers through unauthorised purchasing centres at Rs170–180 per 40 kg.

However, Secretary General Pakistan Kissan Movement, Hanif Gujjar, said in a statement here Tuesday that provincial government had initiated action against such illegal activity. He, particularly, appreciated prompt action taken by Cane Commissioner Punjab by directing the Deputy Commissioner, Rahim Yar Khan to seal all those purchase centres who were part of alleged sugarcane purchase mafia.

He said that similar situation was witnessed at District Bahawalpur as middlemen were busy in purchasing cane at Rs.170/40 kg through their unauthorised purchase centres and transporting that cane to sugar mills in Sindh. He said, although Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur should seal the purchasing centres and arrest that middlemen, so that this illegal practice could be brought to halt.

He also appealed to Cane Commissioner Punjab and chief minister Punjab to take more strict actions against these middlemen, while police should be ordered to arrest such people involved in this illegal practice as these purchase centres have not been approved by the Cane Commissioner Punjab.