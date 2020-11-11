close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
November 11, 2020

Saudi Arabia to open more driving schools for women

November 11, 2020

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will open more driving schools for women in various parts of the Kingdom at the start of 2021, Al Watan newspaper reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The newspaper also said more women candidates will also be allowed to use the facilities at men’s driving schools.

Women will be allowed to use such facilities at the schools at specific periods of time under the supervision of women trainers.

