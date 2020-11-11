US elections cost Rs2.22tr

LAHORE: Conveniently crossing the $14 billion mark (equivalent to over Pakistani Rs2.22 trillion), the 2020 American Presidential and Congressional election campaign has been the most expensive ballot exercise in electoral history of the US, nearly twice as costly as the 2016 exercise!

The figure of $14 billion has been mentioned in the October 28, 2020 report of the New York Times, the October 26, 2020 report of another American media house “ CNBC,” the October 29, 2020 report of the “CNN,” and a November 1, 2020 article appearing in the “Time of India” etc.

All these media outlets had actually quoted the calculations made by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) — a nonpartisan American group that monitors money in politics. On October 29, 2020, the CNN had aired a report that said, the absolutely stunning price tag of the 2020 election was resting at US$14 billion. The report maintained: “That stunning total is not only the most money ever spent on a federal election but also represents more than a doubling of the cost of the races in the last presidential election cycle in 2016 ($6.5 billion). In fact, the 2020 presidential race alone ($6.6 billion in spending) is projected to cost more than the entire 2016 election, according to CRP.” The prestigious American televsion had added: “The leap between the cost of the 2020 election and the 2016 election has no obvious recent historical precedent. While 2016 saw more spending than 2012, it was marginal — as the 2012 election’s price tag was also over $6 billion. Ditto the 2008 election, where total spending crested above $5 billion. Once you get beyond the eye-popping numbers of zeroes attached to the cost of this election, the clear takeaway is that the spending is being driven by Democrats up and down the ballot.”

It went on to say: “Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has raised $938 million through October 14, is expected to be the first candidate in American history to raise $1 billion through his campaign. (President Donald Trump had raised just short of $600 million at that point, according to CRP). And it’s not just Biden. Total Democratic spending by candidates and aligned outside groups on the election to date is just shy of $7 billion, while Republican spending sits at “just” $3.8 billion. There are already four Senate races where more than $200 million has been spent: North Carolina ($273 million), Iowa ($224 million), South Carolina ($208 million) and Arizona ($205 million).” The “CNN” report further asserted: “ The Democratic spending figure includes the huge amounts of personal money spent during the primary season by billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer. Remove their contributions and Democratic spending is at $5.5 billion, which still means Democrats have spent almost $2 billion more than their GOP counterparts.”

It is imperative to note that campaign finance in the US is the financing of electoral campaigns at the federal, state and local levels. At the federal level, campaign finance law is enacted by Congress and enforced by the Federal Election Commission.

Though most campaign spending is privately financed (largely through donors that work in subsidized industries), public financing is available for qualifying candidates for the president office during both the primaries and the general election. Eligibility requirements must be fulfilled to qualify for a government subsidy, and those that do accept government funding are usually subject to spending limits on money.