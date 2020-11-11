Ministers, others inquire after Shujaat

LAHORE: Noted figures including former Supreme Court chief justice, retired bureaucrats and politicians visited the Services Hospital Tuesday to inquire after the PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain. Those who visited Shujaat at the hospital included former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Sindh’s ex-chief minister Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, GM Sikandar, MNA Kh Saad Rafique, provincial ministers Dr Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mishaal Malik and others.