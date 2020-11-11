Journalist Protection Bill finalised: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the Journalist Protection Bill had been finalised by the Ministry of Information and Human Rights Division.
In a tweet, he said it would soon be submitted to Parliament for approval. "Protecting the rights of journalists and workers is our number one priority," he remarked. Shibli said: "We will strive for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism in the country."