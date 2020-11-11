close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2020

PML-N seeks permission, security for PDM Lahore rally

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N has sought permission from Deputy Commissioner Lahore to hold a public rally of PDM at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, 2020. A letter to DC Lahore in this regard was written on November 9, 2020 by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, MPA Samiullah Khan and Advocate Imtiaz Elahi. The PML-N letter states: “Please be informed that PDM has planned to hold a public meeting on 13th of December, 2020 at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore where a huge crowd is expected to participate. Senior political leadership of PDM will address the gathering. It is requested that permission for the public meeting may graciously be granted and no objection certificate (NOC) may also kindly be issued for the same. It is further requested that requisite security arrangements may please be ensured.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan