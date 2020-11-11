Kashmore Police arrest rapist

SUKKUR: The Kashmore Police arrested a rapist on Tuesday. Reports said one Tabasum registered a complaint at the Kashmore Police Station, saying Rafiq Malik, a resident of Kashmore, had brought her and her daughter to Kashmore from Karachi and later sold her for Rs30,000. She told the police that the accused had also raped her six-year-old daughter.

Later, the police shifted her daughter to a hospital for medical examination. A female doctor after the examination confirmed that the girl was raped. Following the confirmation, the police arrested accused Rafiq Malik and started further investigation.