MPA sent on judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday refused to grant further physical remand of PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case regarding a clash outside NAB office on hearing of Maryam Nawaz and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The police produced Imran Nazir before the court and sought further physical remand. The police informed the court that photogrammetric test of the accused had been completed and the report was pending. However, police has yet to obtain call record of the accused, police added.

On the other hand, counsel of the accused argued that to obtain call record physical custody of his client was not necessary. He implored the court to send his client on judicial remand. The court after hearing both parties declined policeâ€™s plea for physical remand and sent the accused to jail.