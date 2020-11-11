close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
A
APP
November 11, 2020

Pak-Russian Federation joint exercise DRUZHBA-V under way at Tarbela

National

A
APP
November 11, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The two-week joint counter-terrorism exercise of Pakistan-Russian Federation Special Forces DRUZHBA-V was under way at Tarbela. The participating troops were busy in practicing counter-terrorism drills and procedures, rappelling and preparations for sky diving, said an ISPR press release Tuesday. It added that sports activities were also part of the exercise.

