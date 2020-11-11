Rs90 bn subsidy on domestic, imported wheat calculated

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday considered the total required subsidy cost of Rs90 billion on domestic and imported wheat and decided to finalize a strategy through establishment of a high-powered committee in consultation with the Centre and the provinces.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research estimated the total required subsidy cost of Rs90 billion on the basis of minimum wheat support price of Rs1,650 per 40 kg and if the support price increased up to Rs1,800 per 40 kg, then the required cost would rise beyond Rs90 billion.

According to the workout cost prepared by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and put up before the ECC meeting, the domestic subsidy requirement was estimated at Rs66 billion while on imported wheat, the subsidy requirement would be standing at Rs24 billion, so in totality the required cost on both domestic and imported wheat would be standing at Rs90 billion.

The initial stocks of wheat stood at 0.6 million metric tons (MMT), including 0.23 MMT in Punjab, 0.03 MMT in Sindh, 0.05 MMT in KP, 0.01 MMT in Balochistan and 0.27 MMT in PASSCO. The procured wheat stood at 6.6 MMT, including 4.08 MMT procured by Punjab, 1.23 MMT by Sindh, 0.02 MMT by KP, 0.08 MMT by Balochistan and 1.18 MMT by PASSCO. The current stocks of the country stood at 7.2 MMT, including 4.3 MMT in Punjab, 1.3 MMT in Sindh, 0.1 MMT in KP, 0.1 MMT in Balochistan and 1.5 MMT in PASSCO.

The total procurement cost of wheat so far stood at Rs331 billion all over the country out of which Punjab had to bear cost of Rs209 billion, Sindh Rs56 billion, KP Rs3 billion, Balochistan Rs4 billion and PASSCO Rs61 billion. The sale proceeds of wheat have been estimated to fetch Rs265 billion in the country, including Rs160 billion in Punjab, Rs46 billion in Sindh, Rs2 billion in KP, Rs3 billion in Balochistan and Rs54 billion in PASSCO.

On domestic wheat, the total required cost of subsidy has been estimated at Rs66 billion out of which Rs49 billion would be required in Punjab, Rs9 billion in Sindh, Rs0.3 billion in KP, Rs0.1 billion in Balochistan and Rs7 billion in PASSCO.

Through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and G2G (Government to Government), a total of 1.8 million metric tons would be imported with total procurement cost of Rs90 billion. Punjab would require imported wheat of 0.69 million metric tons at cost of Rs34 billion, Sindh would require 0.17 million metric tons at cost of Rs8 billion, KP would require 0.45 million metric tons wheat with cost of Rs27 billion, Balochistan requires nil wheat and PASSCO requires 0.5 million metric tons with cost of Rs22 billion. The sale proceeds would fetch Rs66 billion against total procured cost of Rs90 billion, so on imported wheat the estimated subsidy cost would be standing at Rs24 billion.

In totality, the total required subsidy on domestic and imported wheat has been estimated at Rs90 billion out of which Punjab would require subsidy amount of Rs58 billion, Sindh Rs11 billion, KP Rs10 billion, Balochistan Rs0.1 billion and PASSCO Rs11 billion.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after the meeting, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Cabinet Division. In the light of recommendations of the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the ECC on wheat, held on 8th November 2020, it was decided that a sub-committee under the guidance of SAPM on Revenue would be constituted in consultation with the Ministries of Finance, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) and the provincial governments to work out the total volume of subsidy involved on imported and local wheat.

The ECC also discussed the issues related to demand and supply of wheat in the country. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research reported that the wheat imported under the G2G arrangement from Russia will reach the country within this month and there will be no shortage of the commodity in the country. It was also decided to form a Logistics Committee in order to resolve the day-to-day logistic issues of wheat import. The committee comprises Secretary NFS&R (Convener), secretaries/representatives of finance, communication, Maritime Affairs, Commerce, Industries and Production, Railways and MD PASSCO, Chairman TCP, DG NLC, Port Authority, provincial governments and private transporters. The committee will deal with day-to-day inter-agency issues and matters related to priority berthing, axle load, lifting of cargo and any other ancillary matter, the official statement concluded.