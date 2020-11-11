Master Paints, Newage Cables win Garrison Polo Championship matches

LAHORE: Master Paints defeated FG Polo / Diamond Paints while Newage Cables defeated De Polo team on the opening day of Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 at Jinnah Polo and Country Club on Tuesday.

In the first match, Master Paints defeated FG Polo / Diamond Paints by 8-7 difference, but not without a tough fight that stretched the match in to the fifth chukker sudden death.

The first match was between Master Paints and FG Polo / Diamond Paints, which led the players to sudden death decision. Master Paints, however, won by seven goals to eight. Marcos Plerno and Raja Jalal Arsalan scored three goals each for Master Paints while Bilal Hai scored two goals.

Tom Brody scored five, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Saqib Khan Khakwani scored one goal each for the losing FG Polo / Diamond Paints team.

In the other match of the day, Newage Cables defeated De Polo by 5 goals to 9 and a half. Edward Banner Eve produced as many as six goals for Newage Cables while Syed Mohammad Oon Rizvi scored two goals and Alman Jalil Azam scored one.