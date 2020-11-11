close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2020

PCB joins polio eradication efforts

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme have signed a Letter of Agreement to work together for polio eradication.

PCB and NEOC will conduct a wide range of activities to raise awareness about polio.

Under the partnership, various campaigns will be organised during cricket events for raising awareness of vaccine acceptance in the country through active involvement of cricketers across Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the two polio endemic countries in the world, along with neighbour Afghanistan.

So far this year (by 6 November 2020), 80 polio cases have been reported: 23 from Balochistan, 22 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and 13 from Punjab.

Latest News

More From Sports