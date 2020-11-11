PCB joins polio eradication efforts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme have signed a Letter of Agreement to work together for polio eradication.

PCB and NEOC will conduct a wide range of activities to raise awareness about polio.

Under the partnership, various campaigns will be organised during cricket events for raising awareness of vaccine acceptance in the country through active involvement of cricketers across Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the two polio endemic countries in the world, along with neighbour Afghanistan.

So far this year (by 6 November 2020), 80 polio cases have been reported: 23 from Balochistan, 22 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, and 13 from Punjab.