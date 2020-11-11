Abdullah eyes berth on New Zealand tour

RAWALPINDI: Debutant Abdullah Shafiq, who played a sensible knock and guided his team to an impressive win in the final T20I against Zimbabwe, said that he was ready to play on any type of surface.

In a post-match media talk, he said he was looking forward to New Zealand tour.

“If I am selected for New Zealand tour I am sure I have got enough training to perform there too. Being a professional you have to adapt to all types of pitches and I have already learnt this during my practice session,” he said.

The batsman added that he never had thought of playing for the country at such an early stage.

“I know that there is a strong competition between the top-order batsmen and that is why I worked even harder. Thanks to Almighty Allah I got the opportunity at the earliest.”

Abdullah said that top order always remained his favourite position.

“I want to play as an opener and one down positions. I really enjoy playing there.”

Abdullah suggested all the youngsters to adopt habit of doing hard work. “Youngsters must keep in mind if they are talented and think that they really deserve a chance then they surely will get it sooner or later.”

He also thanked Babar Azam and the coaching staff for helping him boost his morale. “They definitely helped me build my confidence for international cricket.”