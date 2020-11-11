Wapda, NBP maintain perfect record

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Wapda and National Bank are the only two teams in the 66th National Hockey Championship to have a perfect record after four rounds.
Although both teams have 12 points each, Wapda head the points table with a better goal difference.
Tuesday was a rest day in the 10-team tournament.
Points table (Tabulated under as teams, matches played, won, lost, drawn, goals for, goals against, points):
Wapda 4 4 0 0 24 6 12
NBP 4 4 0 0 18 3 12
SSGC 4 3 0 1 24 5 9
MPCL 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
Army 4 2 1 1 13 5 7
Navy 4 2 0 2 13 8 6 PAF 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 Punjab 4 0 0 4 4 17 0 Port Qasim 4 0 0 4 3 20 0 Police 4 0 0 4 3 36 0