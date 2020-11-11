PCB’s BoG forms six committees to run board’s affairs

LAHORE: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday constituted six committees while the newly-appointed independent members were briefed about all the ways of working in the board.

The members formed Audit, Human Resource and Remuneration, Nomination, Risk Management, Commercial Affairs committees and PSL Governing Council to be headed by Ehsan Mani (as Chairman).

The BoG held their 60th meeting at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore on Tuesday.

The four newly-appointed independent BoG members were provided a 360-degree update on the PCB’s working and affairs, including the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams, domestic structure and events, commercial programme, revenues and finances, five-year strategy, constitution and governance as well as the risks and challenges the sport faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BoG was also briefed on the HBL Pakistan Super League with historical perspective and background, including all contentious, ongoing and outstanding matters relating to the PCB’s marquee event.

In relation to the Pakistan men’s cricket team, the BoG was updated on the 55-member contingent, including 35 players and 20 support personnel, for the New Zealand tour, which will be announced by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday (today) afternoon in Lahore.

The senior side will play three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 7, while the Shaheens will concurrently play two four-day and four 20-over matches. The squad will depart for Lincoln on November 23.

Audit Committee: Asad Ali Khan (Chairman), Aasim Wajid Jawad (Member), (vacant; to be filled by the Cricket Association member on the BoG); Rauf Bhatti (Secretary, Internal Auditor)

Human Resource and Remuneration Committee: Ms Alia Zafar (Chairperson), Arif Saeed (Member), (vacant; to be filled by the Cricket Association member on the BoG); Salman Naseer (Secretary, Chief Operating Officer)

Nomination Committee: Asad Ali Khan (Chairman), (vacant; to be filled by the Cricket Association member on the BoG), Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent member); Salman Naseer (Secretary, Chief Operating Officer)

Risk Management Committee: Aasim Wajid Jawad (Chairman), Wasim Khan (member, Chief Executive), Javed Murtaza (member, Chief Financial Officer); Mohsin Hassan (Secretary, Compliance Manager)

The BoG also approved Commercial Affairs Committee and revised the composition of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council.

Commercial Affairs Committee: Ehsan Mani (Chairman), Javed Kureishi, Arif Saeed, Wasim Khan, Babar Hamid (Secretary, Director – Commercial and Head of Digital Media Rights) (to be appointed, all members)

PSL Governing Council: Ehsan Mani (Chairman), Javed Kureishi, Wasim Khan, Salman Naseer, Javed Murtaza, Shoaib Naveed, Babar Hamid, six representatives of PSL franchisees (all members), Imran A Khan and Usman Wahla (both ex-officio members).