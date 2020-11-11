Usman shines as Pakistan make clean sweep

RAWALPINDI: Usman Qadir gave a dazzling display of leg-spin bowling as Pakistan outplayed Zimbabwe by eight wickets to sweep the T20 International series 3-0 at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe opted to bat first and for the third time in the series their batsmen struggled for runs. Usman, adjudged both man of the match and man of the series, took four wickets for just 13 runs as the visitors managed 129-9 in 20 overs — their lowest in the series.

Some exciting power-hitting by Khushdil Shah (36 not out) and debutant Abdullah Shafique (41 not out) then made the target look easy. Pakistan achieved victory in 15.2 overs.

Khushdil’s 15-ball undefeated innings was studded with three sixes and as many fours. Abdullah was not behind when it came to showing his class, striking four fours and a six in his 33-ball unbeaten knock. The two put on 51 runs off just 22 deliveries to settle the matter in a brisk fashion.

Fakhar Zaman (21) again struggled for runs while Haider Ali (27) was the other Pakistan wicket to fall after hitting two fours and a six. Milton Shumba (1-28) and Wellington Masakadza (1-19) were the only lucky Zimbabwe bowlers.

Earlier, Usman spun Zimbabwe out with an excellent exhibition of leg-spin bowling, displaying all his varieties. His wrong-ones were special and so was his leg-spinner that got rid of Wesley Madhevere (9) in the slips. Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha (31), who was the highest run-getter for the tourists, was also one of Usman’s victims. Shumba (11) and Masakadza (11) were the others.

Donald Tiripano (28) was the other notable run-getter in a match that saw their top-order faltering yet again against some controlled bowling from Pakistan.

Remembering his father Abdul Qadir, the late leg-spinning great, Usman said: “I always have my father in mind and when I received my debut cap, he was in front of my eyes. May Allah Almighty rest his soul in peace. I am also thankful to my wife for showing support.”

Usman said he tried to flight the ball which helped him a lot. “During the whole series my effort was to give loop to my deliveries rather than bowling flat. That helped me a lot,” he said.

It was, however, Imad Wasim (2-27) who made early inroads into Zimbabwe’s innings. His wickets included that of Brendan Taylor (8) and Ryan Burl (1).

Zimbabwe captain Chibhabha rued the poor show, saying the tour definitely ended on a low note. “We wanted to deliver in the final T20 but couldn’t do so because we did not have enough runs on the board. Our batting failed to deliver yet again,” he said.

“The silver lining of the tour for us was our victory in the last One-Dayer and the emergence of Madhevere’s exciting talent,” he said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who held himself back in the batting order to give opportunities to youngsters, said he always trusted Usman’s abilities as a bowler.

“I played with him at the club level and know he can deliver. Watching him bowling well is a good sign for the future of Pakistan cricket,” he said.

Babar also praised Abdullah Shafique, saying: “I am also glad that he delivered at the outset of his international career. He batted sensibly which is a good sign.”

Score Board

Zimbabwe won toss

Zimbabwe

B. Taylor c Khushdil b Wasim 8

*C. Chibhabha c Haider b Usman 31

C. Ervine c Zaman b Rauf 4

W. Madhevere c Azam b Usman 9

R. Burl c Zaman b Wasim 1

M. Shumba st Rizwan b Usman 11

E. Chigumbura c Rizwan b Usman 2

D. Tiripano run out 28

W. Masakadza c Wasim b Hasnain 11

Faraz Akram not out 2

B. Muzarabani not out 5

Extras: (b4, lb2, w11) 17

Total: (9 wickets; 20 overs) 129

Fall: 1-26, 2-33, 3-55, 4-57, 5-74, 6-75, 7-87, 8-120, 9-122

Bowling: Hasnain 4-0-22-1, Rauf 4-0-38-1 (6w), Wasim 4-0-27-2, Musa 4-0-23-0, Usman 4-0-13-4 (5w)

Pakistan

Fakhar c Madhevere b Masakadza 21

Abdullah Shafique not out 41

Haider Ali c Taylor b Shumba 27

Khushdil Shah not out 36

Extras: (w5) 5

Total: (2 wickets; 15.2 overs) 130

Fall: 1-39, 2-79

Did not bat: *Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Musa, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Bowling: Muzarabani 2-0-13-0, Tiripano 2-0-17-0 (2w), Akram 2.2-0-12-0 (1w), Masakadza 2-0-19-1, Madhevere 2-0-14-0, Burl 3-0-27-0 (1w), Shumba 2-0-28-1

Result: Pakistan won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)