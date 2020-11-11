Training camp for blind women cricketers ends

ISLAMABAD: The five-day training camp organised for blind women cricketers with the support of the Australian High Commission and under the patronage of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) concluded here Tuesday.

Australia’s support to the PBCC also helped in constituting Pakistan’s first blind women team in 2018, which played its first Twenty20 International last year.

Speaking at the award-giving ceremony of the camp, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw said that Australia’s support aimed to provide women with disabilities an opportunity to enjoy sport, compete and demonstrate their abilities.

“Sport can help reduce gender stereotypes and negative perceptions associated with the disabled. Australia and Pakistan share a passion for cricket so we are happy to support the PBCC’s efforts to bring blind women into the sport,” Dr Shaw said.

Tahir Mehmood Butt, who coaches the national blind men’s team, helped these women push their boundaries.

On the occasion, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said: “Cricket for the blind is a highly competitive game which enables people with visual impairment to become people of vision — a vision of an accessible future full of exciting opportunities for all.”