Wapda, NBP maintain perfect record

RAWALPINDI: Wapda and National Bank are the only two teams in the 66th National Hockey Championship to have a perfect record after four rounds.

Although both teams have 12 points each, Wapda head the points table with a better goal difference.

Tuesday was a rest day in the 10-team tournament.

Points table (Tabulated under as teams, matches played, won, lost, drawn, goals for, goals against, points):

Wapda 4 4 0 0 24 6 12

NBP 4 4 0 0 18 3 12

SSGC 4 3 0 1 24 5 9

MPCL 4 3 0 1 7 5 9

Army 4 2 1 1 13 5 7

Navy 4 2 0 2 13 8 6 PAF 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 Punjab 4 0 0 4 4 17 0 Port Qasim 4 0 0 4 3 20 0 Police 4 0 0 4 3 36 0