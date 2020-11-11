Pakistan players honour Chigumbura

RAWALPINDI: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday congratulated Elton Chigumbura for a successful career that saw him compete in all three formats over a period of 16 years.

Tuesday’s third T20 against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium was Chigumbura’s last international appearance. The former Zimbabwe captain managed just two runs before being caught behind down the leg side off Usman Qadir.

The 34-year-old, a regular at top ICC events including three World Cups and five T20 World Cups, was given a resounding welcome by Pakistan fielders when he entered the field for the last time on Tuesday. Pakistan fielders lined up to show their support and acknowledgment for his fabulous international career.

Meanwhile, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney in a message said: “I congratulate Elton for an impressive career that saw him succeed across formats for a number of years. He was a fine ambassador of the game and came up with notable contributions with both bat and ball across formats.

“I hope Elton will continue to be associated with the game after retirement and use his considerable experience to promote the game in his country and outside. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I wish him all the best for whatever he decides to pursue in the coming years.”

Chigumbura, who first shot into prominence during the Under-19 World Cup 2004 in Bangladesh when he starred with the ball in a surprise victory over Australia, established himself in the senior team soon after making his debut in a home ODI series against Sri Lanka the same year.

The fast bowling all-rounder scored 569 runs and took 21 wickets in 14 Tests but tasted more success in ODI cricket, amassing 4,340 runs and grabbing 101 wickets in 213 matches. He went into Tuesday’s T20I, the 57th and last of his career, with 891 runs and 16 wickets.

Chigumbura played in the World Cups of 2007, 2011 and 2015, the T20 World Cups of 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 as well as the ICC Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006. He led Zimbabwe in 62 ODIs and 18 T20Is.