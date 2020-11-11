MoU signed

LAHORE:Punjab University and University of Management and Technology (UMT) have signed two memoranda of understanding for collaboration in various academic spheres.

The agreements were signed here on Tuesday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, UMT Rector Prof Dr Muhmmad Aslam, UMT Director General Abid Sherwani and other officials were present. PU and UMT have also agreed to co-supervision of research students of MS and PhD, mutual exchange of faculty members and students for talks, exchange of academic/research material and provision of technical support, including research papers, protocols developments, publications and other mutually agreed relevant information.