Ravi Front project affectees stage protest

LAHORE:A large number of citizens affected by the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, including industrialists and land owners, staged a protest demonstration at Mehmood Booti Interchange and demanded the government stop work on the project.

The federal and Punjab governments’ plan to build a new city on the banks of River Ravi in Lahore has become a big worry for the people of the area. Hundreds of industrialists and workers of Mahmood Boti Industrial Area set up protest camps against the government.

Addressing the protesters, Inam-ul-Haq Butt, chairman of the industrialists' association, said “The rulers want to kill us economically. The industries have been set up here by investing billions of rupees and now the rulers want to snatch the land from us and want to hand it over to the land mafia which is not acceptable.”

He said, “The industrialists pay billions of rupees in direct and indirect taxes but the rulers are trying to snatch the source of employment from us.” Even if these industries were shifted from to another place, it would take a period of two to three years, during which, the workers of the industries would become unemployed, he said.

Thousands of people from the affected villages also attended the protest demonstration. Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Punjab Secretary General Mian Mustafa Rashid said that the rulers claiming that the River Ravi project was a game changer, but it was a game of death for the factory employees, land owners and the residents. He warned the government that they would besiege the Punjab Assembly, including its members, on 29 November, 2020, if the work on the “cruel project” was not stopped.