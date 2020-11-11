Surge in Covid-19 cases: Dr Yasmin orders continuation of health services

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered the continuation of routine health services in all public sector hospitals despite surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat, the minister said the world is witnessing the second wave of Corona Pandemic and arrangements are in place in all government hospitals. The minister reviewed the current situation in Punjab and the arrangements to treat new cases at Punjab hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has decided to vigorously carry out the upcoming anti-polio campaign in November in view of a possible hiatus in the drive due to the threat of Covid-19.

The health authorities have set a target of immunising about 20 million children up to the age of five years during the November’s campaign. Dr Yasmeen presided over a meeting to review the steps being taken to eradicate polio at the Chief Secretary's Office here on Tuesday. Speaking at the meeting, the minister said that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the province and due to which it may not be possible to continue the anti-polio campaign regularly. He said that November’s campaign be made a success by paying special attention to the coverage of missed children.

The chief secretary said that there is a need to work with the 'national spirit' to eradicate polio. He said the human resource model and micro-plans should be reviewed in the vulnerable districts.

He asked the officers to ensure 100 percent coverage of the children and take action against the teams that do not follow the micro-plans. He mentioned that the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples is a matter of concern. He issued instructions regarding the use of information technology for monitoring measures against Covd-19, polio, dengue, and other infectious diseases. The secretary of primary health briefed the meeting that the coverage rate in the anti-polio campaign in October was 103 percent and instead of the target of 19.2m, 19.9m children were vaccinated against the disease.