Model Town case to be taken to logical end: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said the government considers it its responsibility to bring back the looted resources and bring the Model Town killers to a logical conclusion. The blood of martyrs of Model Town is demanding justice. The law will come into play against those who take the law into their own hands. The law minister stated this while addressing the media after assembly session here on Tuesday. Criticising the opposition’s uproar in the assembly, the law minister said there was no government business on private members’ day. It is the tradition of the assembly to bring the bills of public interest only. It has also been a tradition that quorum is not indicated on Private Member’s Day but the attitude of the opposition on Private Member's Day was extremely undemocratic, he said. “The attitude of the opposition in the meeting for two days is not democratic. Democratic traditions demand to give suggestions for the betterment of people but there is only cry for relief for those who looted billions of rupees and went abroad. If Nawaz Sharif's name is mentioned, he is a convict and a fugitive from the judiciary. If his voice is raised in the House, it is an insult to the courts,” he added. Basharat said that PML-N was the only party facing theft and looting charges. If the thieves want to use any pressure to save the leadership, Imran Khan clarified that the thieves would not get NRO and no compromise with the thieves but to take all possible steps to bring back the looted wealth, he said.