Uproar in PA over death of farmer

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday witnessed complete disorder for second consecutive day over the issue related to the death of a farmer.

Both the treasury and opposition benches indulged in mudslinging and chanted slogans against each other and no significant business was taken up during the Private Members’ Day. However, the House passed a resolution condemning the publishing of blasphemous caricatures and the controversial statement made by the French President.

The Punjab Assembly started after a delay of two and half an hour with Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. The situation got tensed when PPP Parliamentary leader and an agriculturist from Chiniot Syed Hassan Murtaza raised the issue of death of a farmer who was allegedly tortured to death by police during the protest.

He said that the water mixed with the dangerous chemical was used against the poor farmers who are the major contributor to economy. He said it was really unfortunate that farmers were beaten cruelly. He added that a senior police officer was found giving instructions to the force not to let the farmers to approach Mall Road and they must be stopped at any cost.

The PPP legislator demanded a judicial commission to probe the sad incident. Responding to the opposition lawmakers, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said the police were not responsible for the death of the farmer. He refused to admit that the farmer lost his life in result of any torture by the police. The remarks of Law Minister provoked the MPAs of opposition parties as they stood on their benches and started chanting slogans against the government.

‘Go Niazi Go’ slogans were raised from the Opposition. The law minister on the occasion said that the Opposition wouldn't be allowed to speak if it didn't allow the government to explain its position. The law minister also threatened to stage walkout if Opposition didn't let him speak.

Both the Treasury and Opposition MPAs were chanting slogans against each other. Some key ministers of the government were also seen raising slogans against the leadership of the opposition. PML-N MPA Khalil Tahir Sandhu demanded that there should be complete diplomatic boycott with the France.