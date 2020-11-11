JI wants CCI meeting to discuss Karachi’s census

In a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday, a two-member delegation of the Jamaat-e-Islami, led by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, demanded that a discussion for “a proper census in Karachi” be held at today’s CCI meeting.

“The Local Government Act should be repealed for the establishment of an empowered city government in Karachi,” Rehman urged.

The governor assured the JI’s delegation that the CCI meeting would discuss the Karachi census and the transfer of powers from the provincial government to the city government. Rehman presented a memorandum to the governor.

After the meeting, the JI leader spoke to the media and said: “The rulers will try their best not to count the people of Karachi correctly and submit the old census report.” He said the Rs1,100 billion package announced for Karachi was proving to be “just a promise like the previous package of Rs162 billion”.