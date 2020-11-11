close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 11, 2020

Family seeks justice as man dies in police custody

Karachi

Our Correspondent 
November 11, 2020

A man died in the Sohrab Goth police custody in mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. Police said Rehman Khan, son of Painda Khan, was arrested on November 7 over a fraud case.

While in custody, he complained of chest pain and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he breathed his last. The police said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

The family claimed Khan was tortured to death by the police during his physical remand, demanding a transparent inquiry and punishment for the culprits responsible for the death of their beloved.

However, DSP Chaudhry Sohail Faiz denied the allegations made by the family and said the man apparently died of cardiac arrest.

Robber killed

A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with Shah Faisal Colony police in Green Townâ€™s Asifabad area on Tuesday.

The shootout took place when a police party tried to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle, and the suspects opened fire on the cops and tried to escape, instead. The police fired back, killing one of the suspects while his companion managed to escape.

The dead man was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, where he was identified as 24-year-old Farhan, son of Anwar Ali.

The police claimed that the robber was involved in a number of street crime and robbery cases. They said that a pistol was also found on him after the exchange of fire.

