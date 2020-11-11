Covid-19 claims three lives as 298 battle for life in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,690 and showing a 1.8 per cent mortality rate in the province.

Another 518 cases emerged when 9,273 tests were conducted, with the 24-jour detection rate standing at 5.5 per cent, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 report on Tuesday.

He said 333 patients were under treatment at various hospitals, and the condition of 298 of them was critical, including 32 shifted onto ventilators. So far, 1,749,772 tests have been conducted, and 151,352 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ninety-five per cent or 140,997 have recovered, including 185 overnight.

Currently, 7,665 patients are under treatment, and 7,328 of them are in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 333 in hospitals. Of the 518 new cases, 409 have been reported from Karachi: 137 each from South and East districts,54 from District Korangi, 42 from District Central, 30 from District Malir and nine from District West.

Hyderabad reported 26 cases, Sukkur eight, Tando Mohammad Khan six, Larkana, Thatta, Umerkot and Naushehroferoze four each, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Sanghar and Ghotki three each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Kambar and Matiari two each, and Badin, Kashmore and Shikarpur one each.

Through his statement, the chief minister urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.