Remaining women’s Six Nations games cancelled

LONDON: Six Nations Rugby has cancelled the final three matches of the Women’s 2020 Championship.

Scotland’s away games against Italy and Wales will not be played and France’s clash with Ireland has also fallen to the logistical complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Recent Government and health authority restrictions affecting squad preparations, travel, and the inability to stage matches due to the sport’s amateur status have made the successful completion of the 2020 Championship impossible,” a statement read.

The tournament is due to feature Ireland, Italy and Scotland and the winner of the postponed Rugby Europe Women’s Championship. It will be rescheduled for early next year.