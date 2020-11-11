tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yesterday, I was quite pleasantly surprised at seeing a neatly installed shield separating me and the driver in the cab that I ordered through a ride-hailing app. It seems like the app has designed these separator sheets as an added protection to curb the chances of Covid-19 transmission between riders and drivers. This comes at an important time, since we have been hearing of a stronger, more vicious second wave of Covid-19 that seems to be arriving in Pakistan. Kudos to these transport services that are innovating new ways to help us keep going in this new normal.
Gulshan Naz
Karachi