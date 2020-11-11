Open sewers

Overflowing sewers in Karachi have caused so many problems for many people. In residential areas, overflowing gutters remain a big problem, but the authorities do nothing to deal with the situation. Residents face even more inconvenience when they have to go out for their prayers. Also, the filthy standing water is the main breeding ground for mosquitoes who spread life-threatening diseases. The relevant authorities need to come up with a proper plan to deal with the issue.

Irfan Rasheed

Karachi