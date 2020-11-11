One of the first challenges the Biden administration faces is that of foreign policy. We hope that this will be concentrated on building bridges that have been broken during the Trump tenure. Iran has said that things can be put on a better path only if the US undoes the wrongs it has committed over the years. In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on the country. When he takes over, Biden will obviously need time to reconsider the problem but has hinted that he is willing to work towards a path of diplomacy with Iran, the country which has long had perilous relations with the US.

In the meanwhile, the UN agency which works for Palestinian refugees has said it is short of funding and will not be able to pay full salaries for November and December following President Trump's decision to cut off $300 million the US paid to the agency till that date. In 2019, the shortfall was weighed up with money coming in from Saudi Arabia, other Middle Eastern countries including the UAE, and also Europe. However, the corona pandemic means this funding is no longer so readily available. Again, incoming president Biden and his team will need to consider the problem, which affects many officials scattered across Lebanon, Jordan, and other nations. There's also the question of ties with other countries, including those in Europe. President Trump had been somewhat indifferent towards Europe, as he focused on rebuilding America, in his own terms, and with his own set of bricks. And the US withdrew from important treaties, such as the Paris Climate Treaty. It is likely that Biden will go back to these and set a new order in which the US is linked in a better fashion to other nations it once had extremely close ties with.

This also applies to Latin America. The problems there are complex with Venezuela and the US falling out completely over the last months. How Washington handles the Venezuelan problem is going to be a complex matter. But it is a problem which the Biden team will have to deal with, just as it will need to deal with other issues in Latin America, including, of course, the much spoken about problem of immigrants trying to make their way to the US. The Biden team may not be able to move away from some policies of the past. We hope, however, that it will focus on giving Palestinians their rights and also work for the Kashmiris – with Biden hinting that he is already concerned about the problem of Kashmir even though the US will want to retain its good ties with India.