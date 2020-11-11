Indian troops kill two youths in Shopian

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two youths in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youths were slain by troops during a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of the district. An official told the media that the youths were killed during an encounter triggered during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police.

The exchange of fire continued till the filing of this report. The Indian authorities also suspended internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts of the held territory.

Meanwhile, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs paid glowing tributes to Jammu martyrs who were ruthlessly butchered by the communal forces of Maharaja in Jammu in the first week of November in 1947.

According to the KMS, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) in collaboration with several Dalit and Sikh organisations held a function to eulogise the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Noted lawyer and social activist Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed was the chief guest, while JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem presided over the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Saleem said massacre of Jammu Muslims in 1947 was one of the worst examples of planned and state sponsored ethnic cleansing, when tens of thousands of Muslims were butchered and driven away from their homes.

He said the communal forces were once again hell bent on repeating 1947 saga in Jammu, asking: “How we can forget our bloody history when thousands of our innocent ancestors were killed in cold blood”. Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Pushpa Dogra, Advocate Vishal Kumar, Satish Vidrohi, Jasarat Khan, Makhan Singh, Ranjit Singh, PR Thapa, Shabbir Ganai and others.