KCR revival: SC issues show cause notices to Sindh govt, Railways

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued show cause notices to the Sindh chief secretary and the secretary Railways over failure to ensure the removal of encroachments from the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) track.

The court ordered the chief secretary, the secretary Railways and the director general Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to appear before the court on the next date of hearing after two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding colossal losses incurred by Pakistan Railways.

During the course of the proceedings, the chief justice asked the secretary Railways and the chief secretary Sindh to inform the court as to why the KCR project was not activated.

The counsel for Railways said they had asked Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) for providing satellite pictures of the track, adding the government would remove all the encroachments soon.

Justice Ahmed asked as to why the order of the Supreme Court regarding activation of the KCR was not implemented. He issued directive to the government to clear the track and run the trains.

Justice Ahsan said only departmental correspondence was done but the order of the apex court was not implemented. “If things stay the same then the court would be stuck doing the same thing for the next five years too,” he remarked. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.