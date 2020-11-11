Imran proposes six point plan to jointly counter Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the platform of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), on Tuesday, proposed a six-point strategy to galvanise efforts against coronavirus, including setting up a knowledge bank to counter the second wave 19, policies to mitigate the pandemic’s economic impact and declaring a vaccine a source of global good.

Addressing the 20th Heads of State meeting of SCO Council held through video conference, the Prime Minister termed the exchange of knowledge among SCO countries significant to reduce the risks of the virus, which he said continued to rage in the world.

The heads of state and government from China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan addressed the SCO meeting. Khan suggested the SCO states to formulate short, medium and long term policies along with a framework in consultation with World Health Organisation to reduce the adverse effects of the pandemic.

He stressed that the Covid-19 vaccine must be seen as a “global good” for the betterment of mankind rather than restricting it to a certain nations.

On other proposals, the Prime Minister called for a multi-year strategy on educational institutes, partnership on scholarships for youth in scientific fields, and also on public health and global economy.

Khan lauded China’s effective handling of the coronavirus and assistance rendered to countries including Pakistan. He said China and Pakistan were also collaborating in vaccine development, which was in phase three after human trials.

He mentioned Pakistan’s smart lockdown policy protected the country from the worst fallouts of the pandemic, saving people both from virus and starvation. He recalled his earlier proposal on debt relief for developing countries and welcomed the measures by G20 countries to help create fiscal space to deal with the after effects of the pandemic.

Under the SCO’s vision of regional connectivity and integration, he said, Pakistan and China were pursuing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He stressed upon equality and sovereignty of states, non-oppression, sanctity of borders and recognising people’s right for self-determination and also strongly supported the United Nations’ role in securing peace and global development.

The Prime Minister said peaceful solution to outstanding disputes was important to avert crisis in regional peace. As a shared responsibility, he said, Pakistan supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution that realised into the Doha peace deal. He warned of the role of “spoilers within and outside” who did not wish peace and stability to return to Afghanistan.

He said as Pakistan fought terrorism as a frontline state, it was against the resurgence of extremist ideologies, racism, neo-Nazism and Islamophobia in the region and the world over.

The Prime Minister also spoke on issues including climate change, widening inequality among nations, poverty, disease, hunger and illicit money flow to offshore accounts. Pakistan, he said, had launched an ecosystem restoration initiative to plant 10 billion trees in the next three years.

He also said Pakistan firmly opposed illicit financial flows to impoverished nations restricting their development.

Russian President Putin as chair of the meeting said the SCO countries reached out to developing states in providing assistance to each other during the coronavirus pandemic. Sixty joint events of SCO were held by the chair, Russia, to share experiences on the spread of virus.

Putin called upon the SCO countries to stay united against the challenges of terrorism and fierce regional conflicts as the organisation believed in facilitating political dialogue. He expressed Russia’s readiness to facilitate in developing a safe and drug-free Afghanistan.

Putin also stressed business cooperation, digital economy and energy security among SCO states. Chinese President Xi Jinping in his address said trending towards peace and mutual development was the need of the current situation as “multilateralism would win over unilateralism”.

He said SCO has to carry forward Shanghai Spirit and deepen cooperation for benefit of mankind. On cooperation to fight Covid-19, Xi emphasised on global health security to counter the “virus without borders” and called for refraining from politicising the situation.

He proposed hotline contacts among SCO countries to contain the situation in battle against coronavirus. The Chinese president stressed non-interference in domestic affairs of SCO states, curbing drug proliferation, non-glorification of terrorists and need for practical solution to Afghan peace.

He mentioned that China had launched global initiative on data security and welcomed participation of all countries for cyber security.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech focused on innovation and start-ups to collaborate among SCO states.

Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the promotion SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms.