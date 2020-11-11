NAB office clash case: PML-N MPA sent to jail for 14 days

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office clash case.

The police produced Nazir before ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta on expiry of his one-day physical remand. A prosecutor submitted an investigation report and requested the court to grant three days physical remand of Nazir for further probe.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and stated that his client had already served four days in police custody. After hearing detailed arguments of the parties, the court dismissed the plea for further physical remand and sent Nazir to jail on judicial remand. The court directed for producing him on the expiry of the remand period.

Meanwhile, the court also issued notices for Wednesday (today) on a bail petition filed by the PML-N MPA in the case. In the bail petition, Nazir submitted that all allegations levelled against him were baseless whereas the other suspects had already been granted bail in the case. He pleaded with the court for granting the benefit of bail to him.

The Chung police had registered a case against the PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under sections 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections over clash with police on August 11 at the NAB office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at the police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam reached the bureau office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd and arrested several protesters.