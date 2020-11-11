Veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of virus

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Saeb Erekat, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, weeks after being hospitalised with Covid-19, was the Palestinian veteran negotiator and politician who shepherded relations with world powers for decades.

In the absence of talks with Israel in recent years, including the collapse of the Palestinian-US relationship during Donald Trump’s presidency, Erekat became an eloquent voice for his people’s cause. Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas described Erekat’s death as a “huge loss” for his people.

An academic and author whose perfect command of English was often spiced with humour, Erekat was part of every team to negotiate with Israel since 1991, with the notable exception of that which secretly hammered out the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Born in Jerusalem in 1955, and growing up in the shadow of Israel´s crushing victory over its Arab neighbours in the 1967 Six-Day War, the father of four dedicated much of his life to seeking a resolution to the crisis. But he watched despairingly as the two-state solution that he worked for for so long became increasingly imperilled in the face of Israeli settlement building, sporadic violence, stalled peace efforts and Palestinian divisions.

In 2015, as a wave of Palestinian knife, gun and car-ramming attacks erupted, Erekat blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies for the violence.

Erakat, a member of the Palestinian parliament since 1996, was close to Yasser Arafat, the historic leader of the Palestinian national movement. In recent years, he served as secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), and was a stalwart presence in the inner circle of Abbas.

Erekat was a long-time architect of negotiations aspiring to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He took part in the failed Camp David summit in July 2000, and the September 2010 talks in Washington, which stopped in a row over Israel’s settlement building.