Rangers, ISI officials removed over ‘Karachi incident’: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Court of Inquiry, on the orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday removed officials of Rangers and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from their current assignments pending departmental proceedings over “miscalculated response” to the recent “Karachi incident” at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum that led to “misunderstanding between two state institutions”.

The development comes after the Army chief ordered a high-level inquiry to know the facts surrounding the arrest of PML-N leader Capt (retd) Safdar in the city last month following political sloganeering at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation.

It was alleged at the time that the Sindh police chief was pressured to register a First Information Report against Capt (retd) Safdar, Maryam and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum. And the Sindh police chief and several senior officers of the provincial police force had sought extended leave from duty saying they had been left demoralised due to the circumstances surrounding Capt (retd) Safdar’s arrest.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said on Tuesday the inquiry pertaining to the issue of redress of Inspector General Police Sindh’s grievances, in the backdrop of 18 October, 2020 Karachi incident, was completed. The Court of Inquiry had established that on the night of 18 and 19 October officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fall out of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid, it added.

The inquiry report also mentioned that the officers were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law. “Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned ISI and Rangers officers decided to act, rather over zealously,” it said.

Keeping in view the response made as miscalculated rather out of zeal and fervour, the inquiry report revealed they were indeed experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.

Based on the recommendations of the Court of Inquiry, it was decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Reacting to the ISPR statement, Information Minister Shibli Faraz appreciated the Army chief for initiating the inquiry and implementing the recommendations. Faraz, who had termed the Karachi incident as a political gimmick by the PPP, appreciated Gen Bajwa for initiating the inquiry and implementing the recommendations. “We accept what happened. Since the issue was concerning Quaid-e-Azam, they [security officials] acted emotionally which I feel they should not have.” “But the ISPR has given its decision and we welcome it,” he added.

When reminded that the federal government had not taken it seriously, Faraz said that was a provincial issue. “The federal government had nothing to do with it. The Sindh government and institutions that operate in the province were responsible for it.”

“In our experience, the Sindh government politicises everything—be it the coronavirus or the wheat crisis. Hence we had our reservations,” he stressed. “Now that the ISPR has issued the finding, the Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar should also investigate the ‘mutiny’ in police.”

Meanwhile, speaking from Astor where he was campaigning ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he received the good news that the Army chief investigated the incident and that action was taken. “We want to welcome this step of the Army Chief,” Bilawal said. “Such actions and decisions enhance the integrity of institutions,” he added. He also said everyone has to work together for democracy and Pakistan.