Amir Muqam says people fed up with PTI rule

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that people were fed up with the government and wanted to get rid of the incompetent rulers.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan must not misinterpret the speeches of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to become a spokesman for the army,” he told reporters during his visit to Shergarh. He met PML-N lawmaker from PK-55 and party’s other office-bearers in connection with arrangements for the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s upcoming public meetings to be held in Peshawar and Swat. The PML-N leader criticised the PTI government for failing to control inflation and poverty, adding that his party was not acting against the prime minister, but that they were working for welfare of the people.

Amir Muqam said the poor were unable to feed their children and send them to schools, adding that the PTI government had failed to fulfil its tall promises. He said the country was prosperous until 2018 as the PML-N had started mega development projects in all sectors during its tenure. “There was adequate electricity, terrorism ended, the economy was booming, poverty was ending, the gas too became available and people were getting employments,” he said. The incumbent government, he said, had rendered millions of people jobless.

To a question about the potential threat to PDM’s Peshawar public meeting, Amir Muqam said that it was the conspiracy of PTI government to hide its failure through spreading such rumours. “Why did the PTI rulers hold a public meeting in Swat recently if the security situation is volatile in the province?” he asked. He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide security and protection to the politicians and people or else the rulers would be held accountable.

The PML-N leader said that PDM was not a movement of political parties but a mass agitation against the incompetent rulers to send this government packing. He claimed the PML-N was the only party which was capable of steering the country out of the prevailing morass and put it on the track to development and prosperity.