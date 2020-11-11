Man killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another three persons sustained injuries when a car plunged into a gorge near Chitta Batta area here on Tuesday.
The vehicle was on its way to Garhi Dopatta in Muzaffarabad (AJK) from Mansehra when the driver lost control over steering as a result of which it skidded off the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and plunged into the ravine.
The rescuers of the 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.