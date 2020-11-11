close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
BR
Bureau report
November 11, 2020

KP lawyers extend strike

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have extended their strike against certain amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) 1908 till November 14.

A meeting of the lawyer bodies held on Tuesday decided to extend the strike to November 14. The lawyers have been protesting for the last several weeks. The government has recently prepared a new draft to repeal the amendments to the CCP. Once approved by the cabinet, the lawyers will end their strike, a senior lawyer said. The draft is likely to be presented before the cabinet in a few days.

