Opp activists in Nowshera eager to participate in PDM rally

NOWSHERA: The local leaders of major political parties on Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s upcoming public meeting on November 22 would be a historic power show against the incumbent government.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam, Nawab Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Saeedullah of Pakistan people’s Party, Hamid Khan of Awami National Party, Waliur Rahman of Qaumi Watan Party and others said that all the political parties in the PDM were united and the public meeting in Peshawar would prove a last nail in the coffin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani said that rulers were afraid of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman that was why the government machinery was activated, particularly National Accountability (NAB) to implicate him in fake cases. He challenged Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to either show proofs of corruption if he had against the JUI chief or stop levelling baseless allegations. He blasted the PTI-led government over their inefficiency and the damage they have caused to the country. “The rulers are afraid of the opposition’s rallies. After Gujranwala public meeting, they registered cases of treason against PML-N leaders. They got so scared in Karachi that the Centre attacked a province and kidnapped its IGP for signatures,” he alleged.